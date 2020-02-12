Voicebrook to Highlight Pathology Reporting Solution at 2020 USCAP Annual Meeting

Lake Success, NY, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the leading provider of speech recognition and reporting solutions for pathology, today announced that it will be an exhibitor at the 2020 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting, held February 29–March 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Stop by Booth 723 to meet Voicebrook representatives and see a demonstration of <a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.voicebrook.com/voiceover">VoiceOver PRO</a>, during the three-day exhibit March 2-4, 2020 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

“Our Voicebrook team is looking forward to meeting with pathology professionals during the 109th USCAP event and introducing them to the latest solutions available for pathology reporting,” said Scott Kalmus, Account Manager at Voicebrook and presenter at USCAP. “Our VoiceOver PRO reporting tool addresses the specific needs of pathology professionals, improving their quality, speed, and productivity.”

VoiceOver PRO allows pathologists to focus on their patient’s report, not their technology. The reporting solution offers flexibility, with multiple dictation workflows and configurations to fit the unique needs of users. Gross templates are automatically formatted to laboratory standards and allow for easy capture of discrete data in synoptic reports. The software’s CAP eCC (electronic Cancer Checklists) synoptic module supports the College of American Pathologists cancer reporting requirements. Pathologists receive CAP content updates from Voicebrook to achieve seamless eCC compliance.

“Pathologists attend this meeting to network and learn about the latest news and innovations in their field,” said E. Bruce Sopko, VP of Sales at Voicebrook. “VoiceOver PRO has been a game-changer for our clients, and we are excited to exhibit at USCAP to demonstrate our software’s value to the pathology community.”

USCAP’s Annual Meeting and Exhibit is known as the largest gathering of pathologists in the world, with more than 40 divisions of pathology covered during the event. Last year’s meeting attracted nearly 4500 attendees from 84 countries.

