The Oâ€™Connor House Board of Directors is Excited to Announce Michelle Corrao as Executive Director

Carmel, IN, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Corrao accepted the position of Executive Director of The O’Connor House, effective January 6, 2020.

Michelle previously served as the Assistant Director at Prevail, a victim awareness and support program in Noblesville, where she worked in victim services for the last 18 years. At Prevail she educated and connected with the community, and she created and executed the development plan. Michelle also formed the Speakers Bureau which provides opportunities for survivors of crime and abuse.

In addition, Michelle is a keynote speaker and compassionate advocate for victims of violent crimes. She speaks to audiences of first responders, medical professionals, military & law enforcement personnel, faith communities, and a broad scope of conferences and events aimed at creating stronger, safer communities.

Michelle graduated from IUPUI Ft. Wayne where she studied Business and Human Resources. She lives in Noblesville with her husband, Chris and two children, Christian who is at Ball State studying Architecture, and Oliva who is a Sophomore at Guerin Catholic High School.

“Michelle is a passionate leader and The O’Connor House is excited to have her as the new Executive Director,” said Kris Bussick, Co-Founder, “Michelle has a wealth of knowledge helping those who experience trauma, and will be a tremendous advocate for the many pregnant, homeless women, babies and children who come to The O’Connor House in need of restoration.”

About The O'Connor House

The O’Connor House Mission is to provide a Christian home to help single, pregnant, homeless women improve life for themselves and their children.

Contact Information:

The O'Oconnor House

Joan Eicher

317-844-9562

Contact via Email

https://theoconnorhouse.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805417

Press Release Distributed by PR.com