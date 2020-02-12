HCA Healthcare/HealthONEâ€™s Swedish Medical Center Offers Cutting Edge Robotic Exoskeleton Technology to Mobilize Patients Earlier

Swedish Medical Center introduces robotic exoskeleton indicated for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

Englewood, CO, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A continued leader in stroke rehabilitation and care, HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center has heightened its rehabilitation program and now offers a robotic exoskeleton indicated for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The wearable device augments strength to help these patients stand and relearn to walk, while gaining confidence and freedom. Swedish Medical Center plans to use the device to mobilize patients earlier in their rehabilitation, for optimal outcomes.

Each year, as many as 500,000 individuals experience a spinal cord injury (SCI) and 15 million suffer a stroke. This cutting-edge exoskeleton technology helps patients get back on their feet earlier to re-learn correct step patterns, weight shifting, and posture. Clinical evidence suggests that including robotic gait training in inpatient rehabilitation for stroke improves independence in functional mobility. Most patients take an average of 400 steps their first-time training in the device. It is the most clinically used exoskeleton and patients around the world have taken over 90 million steps and counting.

“This new technology offers many unique benefits to our patients who are relearning to walk after a stroke, as the device promotes early mobilization and can help improve gait speed and distance, which are critical factors for optimal recovery,” said Linda Jackson, program director of acute rehabilitation at Swedish Medical Center. “We are excited to provide our patients with access to this leading exoskeleton technology and are proud to be at the forefront of a new standard of care for stroke survivors.”

The new device is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that helps patients with stroke and spinal cord injury stand and relearn to walk in a rehabilitation setting. Its software allows clinicians to augment a patient’s strength by customizing support for each leg independently, engaging the patient throughout their continuum of care.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

Contact Information:

Swedish Medical Center

Kara Hamersky

(303) 817-5708

Contact via Email

www.swedishhospital.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805468

Press Release Distributed by PR.com