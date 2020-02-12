Loeb Electric Announces New Website and Rebranding

Columbus, OH, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loeb Electric, an independent electrical distributor and service provider, recently rebranded and announced the launch of its new website focused around electrical and lighting services and supplies for both national account and contractor customers.

The new branding includes a modern aesthetic with a nod to their history and industry expertise. While blues and grays are the backbone of the brand, a secondary palette including "amped aqua," "power yellow," and "charged orange" have been added to complement. Current conductor lines have also been added as a design element with an homage to the electrical industry.

The newly launched website features customer case studies and testimonials, detailed service and industry pages, and defines the "Loeb Difference," allowing prospective customers to understand the value that Loeb can offer to their business. Current customers can access their account for product, order, and account management, in addition to searching electrical and lighting supply inventory and integrating e-procurement.

“To ensure we built the new site around our customers’ needs, we invested in a customer research study, completed competitive analysis, and utilized third-party industry research from Channel Marketing Group. Customer focus is at the heart of everything we do, and we work every day to be essential to their success. We’re excited to now demonstrate this on a digital platform.” – Charles Loeb, President, Loeb Electric

Loeb Electric is the destination for all your electrical and lighting needs, across every stage of your project. They offer an expansive line card with access to the brands and products you trust, all competitively procured. Starting with understanding your needs, they’ll build a custom solution through their service portfolio: professional project management; lighting and energy solutions; inventory management and logistics; wire and strut services; and electrical maintenance through their partner network.

For more information, visit loebelectric.com.

About Loeb Electric

Loeb Electric (<a rel="nofollow" href="https://loebelectric.com/">loebelectric.com</a>) is the innovative electrical distributor of quality materials and an expert service provider, committed to be the partner you can trust. You can connect with them on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

