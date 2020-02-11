Paragon Cyber Solutions Earns Certified HUBZone Small Business Status

Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC, a veteran, woman-owned information security company, has been awarded the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Tampa, FL, February 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC, a veteran, woman-owned information security company, has been awarded the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The HUBZone program certification was established to provide federal contracting assistance for qualified small businesses located in historically underutilized business zones in an effort to increase employment opportunities, investment, and economic development in such areas.

"I am very pleased that Paragon Cyber Solutions has been certified by the SBA HUBZone program," said Courtney H. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Paragon Cyber Solutions. "Having the HUBZone designation makes us eligible for specific set-asides that will allow us to deliver best in class cybersecurity services to government agencies while promoting local economic and employment growth." The current target set-aside award for HUBZone businesses is 3% for all federal agencies. As one of few cybersecurity companies with this certification, Paragon Cyber Solutions is positioned to enable federal agencies to meet this procurement target, while positively impacting economic development in the local community.

About Paragon Cyber Solutions

Founded in 2016, Paragon Cyber Solutions is a veteran, woman-owned information security company helping government agencies, commercial organizations, and startups protect the integrity of their business operations through best in class cybersecurity and risk management solutions.

Our cleared consultants have graduate level degrees and multiple active industry certifications (e.g. CISSP, CISM, CEH, CHFI, Security+) to back over two decades of hands on experience with corporate security programs, auditing, governance, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and risk management. Paragon Cyber Solutions is a Florida-based HUBZone-Certified, Minority Woman Business Enterprise (MWBE) and Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) whose mission is to provide best in class cybersecurity solutions to reduce risk and deliver top value to our customers.

