DFW Based WorkSuites Opens 21st Location in Southlake, Texas

Dallas based WorkSuites plans to open its 21st shared office location in Southlake, TX. The Southlake Town Square space is WorkSuitesâ 17th location in the DFW metro and is scheduled to open in August of 2020. WorkSuites is designed for privacy, productivity, and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations.

Southlake, TX, February 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Shared office and coworking space provider, WorkSuites, is opening its latest location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro at 1560 East Southlake Blvd., right in the heart of the bustling Southlake Town Square. WorkSuites has been rapidly expanding its footprint in response to mounting demand for coworking space across the metro and has opened five new locations within the last year. The Southlake Town Square space is WorkSuites’ 17th location in the metro and its 21st overall.

“I am honestly embarrassed that we haven’t been in Southlake Town Square sooner. There is no place I can think of that is a more natural fit for our private, productive, professional offices,” says WorkSuites founder and CEO Flip Howard.

“Our Grapevine location has been a successful one for us for over 15 years, but the amount of inquiries there has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. It used to be all about the proximity to DFW airport and the affluent neighborhoods in Southlake. But lately we are seeing so much momentum in Westlake and the Alliance corridor, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we added another location further west in a year or two after Southlake Town Square fills.”

The new location will occupy the two full floors and offer more than 19,000 square feet of professional, flexible office space.

The building is steps away from Southlake Town Square’s ample retail, restaurant, and residential offerings, making it a true live-work-play location. There are more than 100 retail options ranging from Tesla to Lululemon, a Trader Joes across the street, and a 248-room Hilton Hotel.

The picturesque location is only 15 minutes from DFW airport with easy access to Highway 114 and ample green space within walking distance or a short drive. Grapevine Lake, Meadowmere Park, and Oak Grove Park are just a few examples of the natural beauty the Southlake Town Square location boasts.

“This location has big city amenities with small-town charm. Southlake Town Square has everything you can think of including great places to shop, tons of restaurants, and now a cool place to get work done. We are very excited to be a part of the neighborhood,” says WorkSuites Senior Director of Brand & Products Tosha Bontrager.

To learn more about leasing space at the Southlake Town Square location or any of our other locations, visit our site at worksuites.com or give us a call at 888-213-WORK.

About WorkSuites

WorkSuites is designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 21 locations in Dallas and Houston, WorkSuites is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. Visit WorkSuites.com to learn more.

