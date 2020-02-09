Vital Essentials Hosts 4th Annual Love Your Pet Photo Contest

Vital EssentialsÂ will be celebrating Love Your Pet Day with its 4th Annual Love Your Pet Photo Contest, February 14 through February 20, 2020. Winners will be selected and announced on February 21, 2020. Entering the contest is easy and fun.

Green Bay, WI, February 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vital Essentials® will be celebrating Love Your Pet Day with its 4th Annual Love Your Pet Photo Contest, February 14 through February 20, 2020. Thousands of pet parents from across the United States have participated in Vital Essentials’ Love Your Pet contest over the years, sharing photos of their pets along with heartfelt sentiments about how special their bond is with their “furever” family members.

This highly anticipated contest will award one year’s supply of treats to two (2) winners – one cat family and one dog family. Winners will be selected at random from the submissions across all social platforms. Winners will be selected and announced on February 21, 2020. Entering the contest is easy and fun.

Here’s how you can win:

1. Post a photo of your cat or dog on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

2. Create a caption celebrating your love for your pet

3. Use #ilovemyVEpet in your caption

Last year’s contest received more than 100 entries with photos and comments with many extolling the virtues of their pet and why they are such an integral part of their family’s lives. “My best friend, Forest...We spend all of our time together, most often at home on the couch relaxing... and also having fun doing training exercises, playing with his toys, plus he is my amazing Service dog, and a very special companion,” commented one of last year’s winners in her Facebook post.

For more information on the Love Your Pet Day Contest, follow Vital Essentials on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

