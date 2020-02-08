Major Renovations Help Secure Leases for Zimmel Associates in Bernardsville

28,000 sq. ft. of leasing in 2019, only 3 suites remain.

Bernardsville, NJ, February 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jordan and David Zimmel of Zimmel Associates secure new leases and lease extensions in excess of 28,000 sq. ft. at 150 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ.

The two-story, 55,520 square foot office building on 3.053 landscaped acres underwent major renovations in 2019 to create a contemporary and tenant-friendly office space. The renovated lobby and corridors now feature modern furniture, lighting and flooring with indoor landscaping to create an inviting environment. The tenants that both Jordan and David Zimmel secured, can now enjoy the newly added outdoor rear patio café and seating, media wall and vending machines with healthy selections, which are just some of the significant improvements recently added to this building.

Tenants include:

Gelman Gelman Wiskow & McCarthy LLC

K.C. Burdette Company, Inc

Portrait Health Centers

PPT Management

Decile.Ten Communications

CC Ford Group

The Murray Firm, LLC

Having close proximity to downtown Bernardsville and downtown Morristown is ideal for shopping or dining - a huge plus for many tenants, not to mention easy and quick access to both the Bernardsville and Basking Ridge Commuter Rail. The location of the building offers easy entry to many highways, including Routes 24, 202, 206, as well as Interstate 78.

Bernardsville is located in Somerset County, right in the center on New Jersey. “This is an ideal place for businesses of all sizes seeking space to thrive and expand,” says David Zimmel. “We’ve seen an increase of interest in the Bernardsville area for office space.”

With only minimal vacancy left, which include a 3,000 sq. ft., 2,870 sq. ft. and 1,105 sq. ft. suite, Zimmel Associates is confident they will be filled quickly.

About Zimmel Associates:

Zimmel Associates provides personalized commercial brokerage services to local, regional and national clients who want to sell, lease or purchase properties. Our exceptional market knowledge ensures maximum exposure for our exclusive client properties and complete availability information for tenants seeking properties.

