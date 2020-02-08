Clover Press and Craig Yoe Launch New Graphic Novella Line

Clover Press and Craig Yoe Partner to Begin New Line of Graphic Novellas Beginning with "Pirates: A Treasure of Comics To Plunder, Arrr!"

San Diego, CA, February 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Clover Press and the Eisner-winning Yoe Books will seek fortune and fame with "Pirates: A Treasure Of Comics To Plunder, Arrr!" in March, 2020. This Pirate-themed graphic novella collection features comics and art from industry titans including Wally Wood, Frank Frazetta, Reed Crandall, Graham Ingels, and many more.

Craig Yoe bellows, “Ahoy ya swabs! I love our deep-as-the-shining-sea relationships with other publisher crews, but I am beyond stoked to hoist sails, too, with my fellow scurvy dogs at Clover Press! Me hearties at Clover hold seriously brilliant vision and immense talents! Together we will plunder cool comics and share treasure-filled book booty, no quarter given, ARRR!”

"Pirates: A Treasure Of Comics To Plunder, Arrr!" will be the first title in a line of books from Yoe Books that Clover Press will be publishing. The new graphic novella contains 80 pages of swashbuckling, swinging-from-the-rigging tales never before collected together. But this won't be the only time Clover and Yoe align their talents in 2020, keep your spyglass handy as more announcements are sure to appear on the horizon shortly.

“It's always a pleasure to work with Craig and his team," says Clover Press President, Robbie Robbins. “We've spent a long time working together, and I'm excited to continue and expand our relationship through Clover Press. And what better way to start things off than by walking the plank together!”

For an exclusive video preview of "Pirates: A Treasure Of Comics To Plunder, Arrr!" including a look at the Howard Pyle variant cover visit www.tinyurl.com/YoePirates

You can pre-order an exclusive Howard Pyle cover variant of this book from Cloverpress.us, and to learn more about Team Clover you can sign up for their newsletter here: https://tinyurl.com/cloverpressnews.

Contact Information:

Clover Press

Nate Murray

619-794-6237

Contact via Email

cloverpress.us

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805232

Press Release Distributed by PR.com