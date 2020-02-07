Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vanseal Corporation Completes AS9100D Certification

PR.com  
February 07, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification.

Vandalia, IL, February 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification. Vanseal, an engineered elastomer products company, based in Vandalia, IL, has been supplying products to major OEMs in the aerospace and defense market for over 50 years. Vanseal is part of a larger manufacturing group managed as VRC Technologies, which specializes in engineered elastomers and plastic products for all major industries.

Highly-engineered aircraft seal solutions help manufacturers in aerospace and military protect key equipment components from leakage and contamination – protection that improves performance, ensures safety, and optimizes the life of the assembly.

Vanseal typically manufacture seals for flight-control, bearings, dirt / dust exclusion, gear boxes, auxiliary power units, hydraulic systems, brake seals, and engine seals. Also for tail and main rotary systems.

Contact Information:
Vanseal Corporation
Karl Utz
618-704-7836
Contact via Email
https://vansealcorp.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805142

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga