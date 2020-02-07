Finit, the Leading OneStream Diamond Partner, Delivers 200+ OneStream Project Successes

Finit announces its OneStream Software Diamond Partner Level status by way of 200+ OneStream project successes, the most of any OneStream implementation partner. Finit continues in 2020 as the leading OneStream Software Diamond Level Partner, which is the highest level offered. Finit is a consulting firm that works with some of the world's largest organizations to craft, deliver, and sustain Corporate Performance Management (CPM) technology solutions.

Cincinnati, OH, February 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Finit announces its OneStream Software Diamond Partner Level status by way of 200+ OneStream project successes, the most of any OneStream implementation partner. Finit continues in 2020 as the leading OneStream Software Diamond Level Partner, which is the highest level offered by OneStream.

The newly introduced Diamond level partnership requires that a consulting firm must have a minimum of 25 live OneStream projects. Finit’s 200+ OneStream project milestone is 8-times the required 25-project minimum, and the most delivered by any consulting team in the world. Thus, Finit’s 10-years of OneStream experience and industry leadership position remain unparalleled.

Finit is a consulting firm that works with some of the world’s largest organizations to craft, deliver, and sustain Corporate Performance Management (CPM) technology solutions. OneStream’s unified SmartCPM™ platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems.

“What makes this partnership special for Finit is the shared values that we have with OneStream’s founders and management team,” states Rob Cybulski, Finit’s Founding Partner and CEO. “We appreciate the trust placed in us, and we value the strong history and relationship the two companies have. As OneStream has grown, we have worked hard to grow our team and capabilities to ensure our customers continue to achieve tremendous innovation, improvements, and value with the OneStream platform.”

Finit was OneStream’s first consulting partner beginning in 2010, the year OneStream was founded. Finit co-led the design and implementation of the first OneStream customer, led the implementations for OneStream’s first three live clients, and has established a legacy of “Firsts” with OneStream. Today, the company has delivered success for 75+ OneStream clients. Finit currently has 100+ trained OneStream consultants, which makes Finit’s OneStream practice the largest team of experts in the world.

“Until recently, most of our competitors were firmly entrenched in legacy Hyperion platforms. However, industry demands and the desire for increased flexibility in CPM technology solutions are driving heightened interest in OneStream,” Greg Barrett, Managing Partner, Finit, commented. “We are very proud to have been the very first OneStream Partner, and to now have 100+ consultants with OneStream experience. No other firm comes close to our consultants in terms of OneStream experience, technical expertise, or acuity for solving complex business problems.”

Finit’s focus is crafting, delivering, and sustaining solutions to support financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting, and forecasting processes. According to the managing partners, this is a company that excels at solving for complex CFO business challenges. Thus, it is no surprise that Finit’s overall client list includes 80 companies in the Fortune 500*.

“The freedom allowed in OneStream Software’s platform makes working with it a natural fit for Finit because of our culture to craft and create solutions that best meet our clients’ complex business challenges,” Managing Partner, Jay Hampton, added. “Our team dynamic is like a family. We thrive on collaboration and knowledge sharing. To say this is rare in the industry is an understatement. We regularly have internal calls with 10 or more consultants brainstorming an approach to address a specific challenge. I don’t know any other firm that fosters the type of culture that we have here. It really benefits our clients and is a part of what drives our continued leadership position.”

Cybulski concluded, “Based on our OneStream experience and the number of client successes on highly complex projects, Finit is by far the safest and best choice to deliver success for any company’s OneStream project.”

*The company was on the Fortune 500 list at the time Finit was engaged with the client.

About Finit

In 2002, Finit’s founders created a company where people matter more than profit. They loved building solutions and working with technology, but were unsatisfied with the large consulting company approach. They believed that by doing excellent work and doing it with the highest standard of integrity, they could create unmatched experiences for both clients and employees. Finit, with its unique business model, which compensates consultants based on client satisfaction not billable hours, has delivered 100% success for over 325 clients, including many Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and over 1000 projects. Finit consistently delivers value through excellent HFM/CPM solutions – with integrity and with a constant focus on what is in the best interest of the client. Finit was the first OneStream partner and leads the industry with 200+ successful OneStream projects. Learn more at www.Finit.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features over 50 downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to meet the changing needs of Finance and Operations.

