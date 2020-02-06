Iron Alley Motor Condos & The Stables Motor Condos Announce Rebranding / Expanding into Birmingham, Alabama

The Developer's of The Stables Motor Condos and Iron Alley Motor Condos are excited to announce that the two groups will be merging names effect immediately with Iron Alley Motor Condos rebranding its name to The Stables Motor Condos Birmingham, which will indubitably create a stronger brand in the market.

Alpharetta, GA, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As part of the license agreement, Iron Alley Motor Condos will have the non-exclusive use of The Stables Motor Condos brand identity, including brand name, logo, tagline, or other forms of brand signature, to use in business and with their product line related to garage condos communities.

The Executive Team behind both Iron Alley Motor Condos and The Stables Motor Condos have diligently been working together for the past few months to launch a new location in the southeast, and now have approval to break ground on March 2, 2020 on Birmingham, Alabama’s first, highly anticipated, garage condo community; a place for car & motorcycle collectors and motorsports enthusiasts to store their toys and get together with family, friends and clients.

With the rebranding and launch of The Stables Motor Condos Birmingham, the Team remains committed to creating a superior brand, and offering an incredible product to car collectors and motorsports enthusiasts. The long-term plan is to strategically expand into new markets that have a strong a car culture and the need for private garage condos.

The Stables Motor Condos Birmingham sits on 9.34 acres and located just 5 miles south of Barber Motorsports Park in Irondale on Grants Mill Road behind Maserati of Birmingham. Area car enthusiast’s now have a special opportunity to be among the first owners of the nation’s premier motor condo and lifestyle community in Birmingham, Alabama.

For this location, buyers will be able to select a garage size between 1,000 to 10,000 square feet and their ideal location within the community from The Stables Motor Condos Birmingham master plan, and then design their luxury garage to reflect their own unique style. All units will include a full bathroom, loft, central air and separate utilities for your unit. From there, the only limitation is the clients imagination. They have introductory pricing that will only be offered to the first few owners so the entry cost is never going to be lower than it is today. The development is now accepting reservations for Phase 1 Garage Condos.

The Stables Motor Condos Birmingham is an exclusive car enthusiast community that will also play host to various car shows and car club events. Plus, future plans call for retail development with convenient walking trail access from the garage condo community.

The Stables Motor Condos Alpharetta is also moving head as planned with Phase 1 being 85% sold out and only four garage units available. Phase 1 offers unit sizes ranging from 800 to 14,000 square feet with features including a mezzanine, stubbed plumbing, climate control, 100 AMP power and general lighting. A standard 1,300 square feet garage unit in Phase 1 can hold five cars using lifts, and the 300-square-foot mezzanine can be customized with a kitchenette or bar, cigar or wine lockers and a deck overlooking the nature preserve. Each garage door is large enough for a motorsports trailer, RV or 5th wheel.

Besides private garage condos that are available to purchase, The Stables Motor Condos Alpharetta location will boast a full owners lounge located on the 2nd floor overlooking the six acre nature preserve complete with whiskey bar, lots of TV’s for watching F1 races and other sports, and plenty of seating for just hanging out and chatting with your fellow car enthusiast’s, as well as conference and meeting rooms; it’s a really cool man-cave haven. This facility will have other concierge services including onsite detailing; garage cleaning or even having your vehicle delivered to you when landing from a flight at the Airport.

The Stables Motor Condos is a community for enthusiasts, much like a country club for golfers. With either location, there’s no need to own an exotic or classic car to buy a garage condo. It’s a great place for anyone looking to start his or her car collection, then grow into the garage of your choice. As an Owner, they'll be opportunities chat with other owners and gain some great knowledge on the different types of cars that you’re interest in owning.

These purpose-built garage condo communities are designed to be not only cool and comfortable, but secure as well. On-site security personnel guard the gated grounds 24/7. Access is provided to owners and their invited guests only.

The dominant success of pre-sold garages at The Stables Motor Condos proves that there is an ever-growing collector car market in the Southeast United States. Now’s the time too not only own a private garage condo, but be a curator of your collection of fine automobiles.

To discuss possibilities of owning a private garage condo, or explore other expansion opportunities, please reach out and start a conversation.

About

The Stables Motor Condos is more than private garage condominium communities; it’s a lifestyle brand that embodies the values, aspirations, interests and attitudes of car collectors and motorsports enthusiasts. It’s not about the products or services that we offer; there’s a culture that this group of like-minded individuals seek that inspires and motivate one another. We do not have client’s, we have friends; friends that want to be part of something cool, which gives meaning to their hobbies, and allows them space for self-expression.

The Stables Motor Condos, it’s not just a place… it’s a lifestyle.

