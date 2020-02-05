BEQUANT Adds Cardano (ADA) Trading Pairs to Its Market Leading Exchange Platform

London, United Kingdom, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BEQUANT, a full service digital assets prime brokerage with a leading multi-exchange trading platform, has added Cardano (ADA) to its coin-pair offerings.

The new pairs will provide professional traders with enhanced options to trade Cardano, a top 10 digital asset by market cap, in one unified trading interface via the BEQUANT Exchange.

The new Cardano pairs will include both FIAT and digital assets.

FIAT: ADA/USD, ADA/EUR Digital Assets: BTC/ADA, ETH/ADA, EOS/ADA, USDT/ADA, DAI/ADA, TUSD/ADA.

George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT expressed that “Cardano aids our commitment to give our traders the strongest pairs in the market. Cardano’s pairs are a welcome addition to our growing list of the markets best performing digital assets.”

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized platform which allows programmable transfers of value in a secure way. It is the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy with a research-first driven approach.

Cardano has developed a smart contract platform which seeks to deliver more advanced features than any other protocol. The protocol features a layered blockchain software stack that is flexible, scalable, and has been developed with the most rigorous standards in the industry.

Contact Information:

BEQUANT

Sunil Chauhan

+44 (0) 2038933214

Contact via Email

www.bequant.pro

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804997

Press Release Distributed by PR.com