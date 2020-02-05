Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BEQUANT Adds Cardano (ADA) Trading Pairs to Its Market Leading Exchange Platform

PR.com  
February 05, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

London, United Kingdom, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- BEQUANT, a full service digital assets prime brokerage with a leading multi-exchange trading platform, has added Cardano (ADA) to its coin-pair offerings.

The new pairs will provide professional traders with enhanced options to trade Cardano, a top 10 digital asset by market cap, in one unified trading interface via the BEQUANT Exchange.

The new Cardano pairs will include both FIAT and digital assets.

FIAT: ADA/USD, ADA/EUR Digital Assets: BTC/ADA, ETH/ADA, EOS/ADA, USDT/ADA, DAI/ADA, TUSD/ADA.

George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT expressed that “Cardano aids our commitment to give our traders the strongest pairs in the market. Cardano’s pairs are a welcome addition to our growing list of the markets best performing digital assets.”

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized platform which allows programmable transfers of value in a secure way. It is the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy with a research-first driven approach.

Cardano has developed a smart contract platform which seeks to deliver more advanced features than any other protocol. The protocol features a layered blockchain software stack that is flexible, scalable, and has been developed with the most rigorous standards in the industry.

Contact Information:
BEQUANT
Sunil Chauhan
+44 (0) 2038933214
Contact via Email
www.bequant.pro

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804997

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga