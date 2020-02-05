North Bay Group to Open Napa Valley Caregiver Training Center

Napa Community to help the critical shortage issue of caregivers for seniors.

Napa, CA, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- According to Forbes Magazine there is a growing shortage of paid caregivers. Howard Gleckman, Senior Contributor for Forbes writes, “The long-predicted shortage of personal care aides is here. And it is creating enormous challenges for frail older adults and people with disabilities living at home as well as for operators and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

Robert Nations, founder of Senior Helpers North Bay, has come up with a plan to expand the number of quality, paid caregivers in the Napa, California and surrounding areas. According to Nations, “This shortage is happening for two reasons, the employment rate is very low and the demand for caregivers is increasing. I have always believed the best way to address a community problem is to bring the community together,” says Nations.

The company is addressing these issues by opening a Napa Valley Caregiver Training Center on Feb. 10, 2020. Senior Helpers invited The Meadows of Napa Valley and The Napa Valley Adult Education to partner with them by offering a CNA program to launch the center. Napa Valley Adult Education will provide the instruction and certification. The Meadows will provide the clinical training site.

Normally, the average cost of a CNA program is about $1,200. To be certified, you'll spend about $125 for the examination and $50 to register with the state and get proof of certification. The partnership, led by Senior Helpers North Bay, The Meadows of Napa Valley and Napa Valley Adult Education is offering this program for students to receive a CNA certificate at an affordable price of under $500.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Robert Nations at 707-251-1540, or email at bnations@seniorhelpers.com.

Senior Helpers North Bay is the locally owned, Senior Helpers franchise office. They provide non-medical home care wherever a person calls home. They help people “Navigate the Art of Aging.”

The Meadows of Napa Valley is a non-profit Life Plan Retirement Community. They offer resort style amenities, healthcare peace of mind and idyllic living space. The Meadows of Napa Valley is supporting the Napa Valley Caregiver Training Center as partner in the operations and providing the clinical training site for students at it’s Skilled Nursing Facility.

The Napa Valley Adult Education is part of the Napa Valley Unified School District. Their mission is to serve the community by educating and supporting adult learners to advance in their education and careers.

