FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 Announces a Growing List of Participants at the Pioneering Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry

4th Annual FemAle Brew Fest(TM) returns to South Florida on March 21, 2020 at Dania Pointe from 3pm - 6pm.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- One of the pioneering festivals in the country celebrating women in brewing turns four and has added an incredible list of old and new faces to the list of participating breweries on March 21, 2020 at the newly built Dania Pointe shopping center in Dania Beach.

Presented by the Fem Collective, FemAle Brew Fest(TM) creates an outdoor, Florida spring party vibe, ideal for fostering connections amongst the community and celebrating women in brewing. Patrons can taste beers, ciders and meads from over 30 local and national breweries while grooving to a mix of live music from some amazing female musicians and DJ.

As a craft beer destination, Greater Fort Lauderdale is growing with an ever-expanding list of internationally known breweries and bottle shops. The Festival will feature many of them, as well as a number of out-of-state breweries that will provide a new opportunity for craft beer connoisseurs to discover some new flavors, like Rainbow Smiggles - a Berliner Weisse-style brew from Georgia brewery Pontoon Brewing.

“This festival continues to grow along with my love for beer and the incredible bonds I’ve formed with some of these talented women from all over the country,” said Frances Antonio-Martineau, Festival organizer and CEO of Fem Collective. “We've added some incredible brewsters from out-of-state this year, in addition to a number of brewery collaborations and our growing list of Friends of FemAle breweries that have supported us along the way.

Breweries:

Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon Brewing

Florida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, Bootleggers Brewing Co., Black Cauldron Brewing, NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution, Kush Hospitality

Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks Brewing

Music: Dj. Anna de Ferran // Mona Lisa Tribe // Emily Sheila Band

Charities: Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR)

“FemAle Brew Fest(TM) will give beer lovers the chance to meet and mingle with the women behind the brands, popular beer influencers, as well as participate in several educational workshops and special activations,” added Antonio-Martineau.

FemAle Brew Fest(TM) will take place on March 21, 2020 at Dania Pointe shopping center in Dania Beach. For more information about FemAle Brew Fest(TM) and a complete list of breweries, sponsors and vendors, visit the FemAle Brew Fest(TM) website. For sponsorship info please email femalebrewfest@gmail.com. Follow FemAle Brew Fest(TM) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@femalebrewfest).

Event Information

Tickets are now on available.

$45 General Admission (3pm entry)

$55 Early Access (2pm entry)

Choose your festival experience with these packages:

**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**

$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Beersgiving + Beer package (1pm entry)

The festival will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) - a 501(C)3 IRS tax-exempt, qualified non-profit charitable organization founded in 1996. They rescue, and shelter abandoned, abused, and neglected pets, rehabilitates them and finds them new homes. APR is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida and is devoted to the welfare of all animals.

For more information and a complete list of breweries and sponsors, visit femalebrewfest.com

Event Information:

- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm

- General Admission begins at 3pm

- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Organizers:

Main Organizer: Fem Collective

Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group

About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.

About UniteUs Group

UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.

Contact Information:

FemAle Brew Fest

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581

Contact via Email

www.femalebrewfest.com

Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder

femalebrewfest@gmail.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/805048

Press Release Distributed by PR.com