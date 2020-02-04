Lanner to Exhibit at IoT Evolution Expo in Florida

Lanner to showcase its latest generation dual wireless IoT gateway appliances and GPU powered Industrial Edge computers, as well as two joint live demos with IoT Solutions providers Litmus Automation and NodeWeaver in February 2020 at leading Internet of Things technology event.

Toronto, Canada, February 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lanner Electronics, a leading manufacturer of customized and COTS x86 hardware platforms for Intelligent Edge applications, announced today that it will be showcasing two of its latest hardware platforms: dual wireless IoT Gateway LEC-7242 and GPU powered Industrial PC LEC-2290 at the IoT Evolution Conference and Expo being held February 11 – February 14, 2020 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward Country Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As the industry’s longest running event, IoT Evolution Expo 2020 will feature new and unique experiences dedicated to arming the enterprise with IoT solutions and actionable intelligence for business success. The conference program will take a deep dive into the emerging and growing disciplines of blockchain and edge computing and the impact these technologies will have on advancing AI, industrial and vertical market IoT applications, autonomous vehicles and more. Visit Lanner at IoT Evolution at booth #531 to learn more about Lanner’s strategy for Intelligent Edge.

IoT Evolution will feature a robust exhibit floor, powerful keynotes, case studies, live demos, unique sessions, certifications, special events, networking opportunities and much more.

“We are excited to participate at the IT Expo and showcase our latest x86 hardware platforms that we believe will allow OEM’s and System Integrator customers to shorten their TTM leveraging the latest technology application-ready hardware and our mass production capabilities as an ODM / COTS hardware provider,” said Tim Casto, Business Development Manager, North America, at LEI Technology – a wholly owned subsidiary of Lanner Electronics, Inc.

“Over the past 3 decades, Lanner has become a go-to custom hardware appliance builder for leading enterprise and industrial network automation and security solution providers. Today, top vendors from SD-WAN, Cyber Security, NFV, AI Video Analytics, and Industrial Communications markets rely on Lanner built hardware,” said Tim.

At IoT Evolution Expo, Lanner will showcase LEC-2290, which is a powerful Industrial PC with expansion options for GPUs and other accelerators. Purpose-built for compute-intensive Video applications, LEC-2290 offers a powerful 6 core i7-8700T CPU making it an ideal platform for many analytic applications. LEC-2290 will be showcased in a live demo running NodeWeaver software and VXG video platform along with the Intel OpenVINO toolkit demonstrating video inferencing in an edge computing environment.

NodeWeaver is a software-defined operating platform that simplifies the deployment, management, and orchestration of compute resources and applications, and is designed specifically for mass deployment and management in distributed edge environments.

VXG provides smart surveillance and analytics companies with unlimited scalability, massive cost reduction and extensive bandwidth saving. VXG enables customers to connect any camera to any AI.

The other demo will be Lanner’s LEC-7242 wide-temp Industrial gateway running Litmus Edge which collects, analyzes and acts on data at the source, where it has the greatest value. Litmus Edge is the most complete Industrial Edge Computing platform on the market, and the only one that can be implemented out-of-the-box to securely connect to all industrial assets and derive value with instant analytics and integrations. Litmus supports the industry’s largest number of connectors (over 200) allowing customers to securely and quickly manage PLCs, CNCs, sensors, robotics, etc.

Two senior executives from Lanner will be participating as Speakers at the show: Sven Freudenfeld, CTO Telecom Business Unit and Geoffrey Egger, VP Intelligent Edge Business Unit.

About Lanner:

Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading hardware provider in design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged industrial computers.

With over 30 years of experience, Lanner provides reliable and cost-effective computing platforms with high quality and performance. Today, Lanner has a large and dynamic manpower of over 1,000 well-experienced employees worldwide with the headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan and subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and China.

