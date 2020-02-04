DrFormulas® Launches New Nexabiotic® Immune Support

This doctor-formulated supplement helps support the immune system in the fight against cold and flu germs.

Huntington Beach, CA, February 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DrFormulas® introduces its newest product, Nexabiotic® Immune Support, which uses an innovative combination of ingredients to help support the immune system in fight the fight against colds and flus.

This doctor-formulated dietary supplement powerfully supports a healthy immune system. Nexabiotic® Immune Support is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives and comes in tasty mixed-berry flavored lozenges that easily dissolve in the mouth for maximum effectiveness.

In developing the product, DrFormulas® used an extensive research and development process to come up with the most effective immune booster. The featured ingredients include:

Zinc: Inhibits the growth of cold, flu, and coronaviruses which may reduce the duration of a cold so people feel better, faster.

Sambucus Elderberry: Considered to have antiviral properties that prevent and treat colds or flu; may also ease pain and inflammation as well as symptoms of upper respiratory infections.

Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.

Probiotics: May be helpful in reducing symptoms such as fevers, coughing, and runny nose, especially the combination of the probiotics Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animalis lactis.

Nexabiotic® Immune Support is sold in 30-count bottles. To learn more about this immune booster, or other DrFormulas® products, visit drformulas.com.

About DrFormulas®: DrFormulas® is a physician-founded health and nutrition company with one goal in mind: to provide customers with the best products for their health. All of the formulas are extensively researched before production. Each potential ingredient goes through a rigorous research process that analyzes both therapeutic benefits and product safety. DrFormulas®’ partner manufacturing facilities are regularly inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and each product is made according to stringent standards set by the FDA. All formulas are regularly reviewed and updated according to the latest in nutrition research. Research and development, sales, and fulfillment are conducted in Huntington Beach, CA.

