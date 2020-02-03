Longtime Sumner Chiropractor Announces Retirement and Practice Sale Facilitated by The Strategic Chiropractor

Sumner, WA, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kerry Bateman, a lifelong resident and chiropractor in Sumner, WA announced the signing of a purchase agreement to sell his chiropractic practice to Dr. Jordan Thaanum, a local chiropractor currently practicing in Puyallup.

“After more than 32 years of serving the Sumner community as a chiropractor, I feel that it is time to transition towards retirement,” said Dr. Bateman.

Riverside Chiropractic Center opened in 1988 and over the years, thousands of residents of Sumner and the surrounding area have sought care at the office at 609 Hunt Ave.

The transition between owners is anticipated to be smooth and simple for all existing patients, as the location will remain the same, the phone number will be the same, the same staff will still be present and Dr. Thaanum will participate with the same insurance panels as Dr. Bateman has in the past.

“Since I have found someone who will take great care of my patients and we were able to create an easy transition plan, I feel really good about this the next phase of Riverside Chiropractic,” said Dr. Bateman.

The two doctors were assisted in this transaction by Dr. Tom Necela of The Strategic Chiropractor, a chiropractic consulting firm out of San Antonio, Texas that specializes in chiropractic practice sales, transition consulting and business coaching.

Dr. Jordan Thaanum is welcoming new patients and for a limited period of time, Dr. Bateman will be available to say “goodbye” to his existing patients and help out with the overall transition of the office.

Patients interested in learning more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Thaanum, may contact the office at (253) 863-0855.

Contact Information:

The Strategic Chiropractor

Dr. Tom Necela

(800) 577-0321

Contact via Email

www.strategicdc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804812

Press Release Distributed by PR.com