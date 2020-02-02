Harrisburg, PA, February 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "Well, at the time my wife and I were suffering financially due to her loss of a good job. We wondered how we would pay our bills but chose to continue to trust in God as we paid our tithe and held our breath, hoping my income would cover our bills each month. We prayed for relief but never expected the answer would include the total destruction of everything we owned. The tornado crashed through the town, causing death and destruction to everything in its path.

"After the grief subsided at the loss of life suffered by our neighbors, we came to realize that we also lost all of our debts and the decay of the older home we owned. We received so much more than we lost." - Excerpted from Why Can't We Trust God?

“How does one find a way back to God when such a loss [loss of a child] has occurred? Wise does the improbable and is able to convince that it is not only possible, but can be done with all of the grace, love, and hope that God provides even in the darkest moments of our lives.” - Asher Syed, Readers’ Favorite

“The result is a survey recommended for any thinking Christian who would better understand the nature of God's actions in the world, the process of both watching and acting, and how to link personal objectives and goals with God-driven belief.” - D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

Crosslink Publishing announces the publication of a new book by award winning author Thomas Wise entitled, "Why Can't We Trust God?" Trusting God comes easy when life is good, but the other eighty percent of the time, trust is a challenge. Learn the path God gives to good living during bad times.

Why Can't We Trust God?

· Publisher: Zion Press (January 17, 2020)

· Language: English

· ISBN-10: 1633571890

· ISBN-13: 978-1633571891

Contact Information:

Authorthomaspwise

Tom Wise

267-606-9327

Contact via Email

www.authorthomaspwise.com

