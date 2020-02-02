HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Celebrates Burn Awareness Week

This year's theme from the American Burn Association is "Contact Burns - Hot Surfaces Damage Skin!"

“We treat burns from all sorts of places you wouldn’t expect to be dangerous, like pavement, playgrounds and many others,” said Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, medical director of the burn and reconstructive center.

In 2019, the American Academy of Professional Coders(TM) approximated that every minute someone in the United States endured a burn injury severe enough to require treatment. Dr. Pulikkottil said many of those injuries could be avoided with a little caution and preparation.

“They may not cause huge burns, but they can be severe,” Dr. Pulikkottil said.

Some of the safety tips include:

- When children are around, create a three-foot safe zone around any hot surface, whether it is a stove, fireplace or grill.

- When cooking, keep hot pots and pans toward the back of the stove and away from countertop edges.

- Before leaving the bathroom, make sure all curling irons, hair dryers or flat irons are unplugged. These can stay hot long after you have stopped using them or turned them off, so make sure that they are out of reach of children.

- Check playground equipment and pavement before letting children play: If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

In addition, it’s important to regularly check your smoke detectors and develop and practice an escape plan for your family.

“Burns are painful injures, but remaining mindful of the danger is an easy way to reduce the risk,” Dr. Pulikkottil said.

