Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Sayreville, NJ

Rumson, NJ, February 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 13 Oak Tree Dr. in beautiful Sayreville, New Jersey. Michael A. Timpani is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $444,900.

Preferred Properties Real Estate is happy to announce this immaculately maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath center hall Colonial in one of Sayreville's most sought after neighborhoods. Featuring generously sized living room, dining room, kitchen and den all on the first floor. Make your way upstairs to find three generous size bedrooms, a full bath with tub and a master suite with multiple closets and a full bath with a shower. The basement is large and ready for your finishing touches. It's also home to your central vacuum system. You won't run out of parking with room for four cars and a two-car garage with work bench and storage. The outside is professionally maintained. Just move in and add your own personal touches.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732-224-9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

