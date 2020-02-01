Eklektic Jewelry Studio Opens Second Location in Houston

Houston jeweler - family-owned, customer-oriented jewelry studio now operating in River Oaks Center.

Houston, TX, February 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eklektic Jewelry Studio, long considered one of the best jewelers in Houston, announced today that it has opened a second location in the River Oaks Center. The family-owned company, which has been serving Houston for more than 20 years, is renowned for quality, original workmanship and design and customer service.

“What sets us apart is that we are the actual bench jewelers that create your pieces,” said a spokesperson for the company. “There is no salesperson or middleman dealing with our clients. We take time to listen to our clients concerns and need and work hard to offer the quality of work and service like no other.” Customers have long praised the company for its low-pressure atmosphere.

Eklektic Jewelry Studio is legendary as a Houston jeweler for creating one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. Eklektic features a father and son working together with a talented staff trained to create the most significant and emotional pieces of jewelry that will be in the hands of clients’ family for generations to come. They also offer repairs, restringing, engravings and appraisals. Customer experience is paramount, with complimentary tequila and drinks as well as flowers to the ladies that visit the stores. The River Oaks location is open seven days a week for maximum customer convenience.

The company’s jewelers are artists in their own right, all holding degrees from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Custom projects are all rendered in a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) system and 3D printed in order to show clients what it will look like before Eklektic delivers the final metal and gem product. All work comes with a 1-year warranty as well as complimentary polishing, cleaning and checkups for life.

The new location is at:

2001 W. Gray Street, Suite D11

Houston, Texas, 77006

Phone: (713) 784-0200

For more information, visit https://eklekticjewelrystudio.com/index.html#

Contact Information:

Eklektic Jewelry Studio

Marco Gutierrez

713-784-0200

Contact via Email

eklekticjewelrystudio.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/804669

Press Release Distributed by PR.com