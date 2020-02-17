United Glass International Dominican Aluminum (UGIS) Joint-Venture signs contracts for over 1,000,000 sq ft of window and curtain wall fabrication

Mr Mark Leonard, president of United Glass Systems(UGS) to join the Board of IDA as a non-executive director.

United Glass Systems, the Florida based designer and installer of premium window and curtain wall systems and International Dominican Aluminium,(IDA) a portfolio company of Black Pearl Capital (BPC), the Geneva based asset management firm, announce over 1,000,000 sq ft worth of contracts into their JV to fabricate Florida state tested and approved systems at IDA's 250,000 sq ft facility in the Dominican Republic.

Mr. Mark Leonard (President of UGS) commented: "We are pleased to have successfully implemented our exclusive partnership with IDA. Their extensive and newly developed production facility enables UGS to significantly enhance its growing position in the Florida and New York markets and enable it to expand our geographical reach. UGS will continue to expand its design engineering teams and is well positioned for growth and building on our existing customer relationships. The Dominican Republic offers UGS and our other partner, Metal Yapi an opportunity to fabricate our products in a state of the art vertically integrated facility with significant room for expansion and only 3 days shipping from Florida and 7 days from new York. This offers our existing and prospective customers a more cost effective and closer alternative to traditional fabricators situated in either Mexico or Colombia"

Leonardo Garcia (President of IDA) said: "Our JV which is called United Glass International Aluminum (UGIA) has taken some months to set up, but through the diligent process of UGS and the new fabrication facility at IDA, we are now able to deliver UGS's clients, cost efficient and quality systems on a timely basis – the Dominican Republic is only 3 days shipping from Florida"

Black Pearl Capital's COO, Abbas Jafarian added "UGS and IDA have become one of the few vertically integrated window and curtain wall manufacturers in the Caribbean. IDA is an ideal example of the Dominican Republic's drive to bring manufacturing know-how into the country to enhance the local economy thorugh exporters such as IDA. I am also very pleased that Mark Leonard has agreed to join the board of IDA, in order to provide us with continued support and strategic vision. Mark has an impressive array of industry contacts that will continue to bring additional expertise and revenue to the JV"

International Dominican Aluminum S.A. is one the largest extruders in the Caribbean and the only integrated extruder in the region with not only aluminum extrusion capabilities but also fabrication of window walls, railings and curtain wall systems. Our partners United Glass Systems Metal Yapi add up more than 40 years of experience in the fenestration business all over the world. For more information, visit http://www.idasa.com.do

United Glass Systems is a leading global contractor with over 40 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacturing and marketing of custom window glazing systems. Since their inception, their goal has remained the same - to combine premium materials, quality craftsmanship and industry experience to produce exceptional results. Over the past four decades, the company has successfully completed thousands of projects and has earned respect and recognition from construction industry leaders. For more information, visit http://www.unitedglasssytems.com and http://www.metalyapi.com

Black Pearl Capital is a proprietary investment management firm focusing on opportunistic private and public equity investments in specific industry sectors. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Black Pearl Capital's funds cover a global investment programme. Portfolio companies are located in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia. For more information, visit http://www.blackpearlcap.com or contact info@blackpearlcap.com.

