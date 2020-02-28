Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

PRNewswire  
February 28, 2020 2:49am   Comments
Share:

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 28 February, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 32,397,042 shares of Series A and 422,954,026 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 74,692,445.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:30 CET on 28 February 2020.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
+46-31-337 2104; +46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3047960

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-301013248.html

SOURCE SKF

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga