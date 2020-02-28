LipoTrue S.L and Proya cooperate in developing new anti-wrinkle products

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International biotech lab LipoTrue S.L has recently collaborated with leading Chinese cosmetics company Proya Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603605) to develop core technologies for Proya's functional cosmetic products according to the technical cooperation agreement signed between both companies in 2019. As part of the partnership, LipoTrue S.L is responsible for supplying active ingredients to Proya. Proya Deep Ocean Energy Wrinkless and Firming Essence (Proya Ruby Essence), the first new product jointly developed by the two companies, became available in China in early 2020. With 20 per cent of ACETYL HEXAPEPTIDE-8 Solution produced by LipoTrue, the product has shown an extraordinary anti-wrinkle effect.

World-renowned biotech lab LipoTrue

In November 2019, Proya formed a strategic partnership with well-known Spanish skincare brand SingulaDerm whereby both companies will establish a joint venture to explore opportunities in the international high-end anti-aging market. SingulaDerm has been working closely with LipoTrue, an internationally famous biotech lab owned by SingulaDerm's founder Dr. José María García Antón. With over 30 top scientists from the biotechnology community, each with, on average, at least 10 years of experience in the field, the lab has been focusing on producing advanced active ingredients via cutting-edge technology platforms, including makers of natural plant-based biologics and biomimetic polypeptides as well as marine biology research and big data analysis platforms. LipoTrue's Areginine botox has been used in several of SingulaDerm's products.

Dr. García Antón's cooperation with Proya includes further in-depth collaborations in developing anti-aging biotechnology and customizing products for the Chinese market, in addition to Proya's full responsibility for the operation and management of the doctor's core brand SingulaDerm in Greater China and Southeast Asia. Proya Ruby Essence is the first product to be sold as a result of their cooperation.

About Proya

Over the past few years, Proya, a leading Chinese cosmetics company that has been committed to expanding in the domestic market since its inception 16 years ago, has established itself as a leader in several segments, including moisturizing skincare and masks, through innovations in sales channels and marketing. Notably, the company's Bubble Spa Mask has become a model example in the industry with monthly sales exceeding 100 million units. Since its public listing in 2017, the company has further strengthened its competence in research and development while enhancing its competiveness by strategically investing in the fields of essence, eye cream, whitening and anti-aging. In March 2019, Proya established a joint lab with the Center for Study and Promotion of Algae (CEVA) and CODIF. Seeing the importance of establishing a global network, a unified platform, a younger user base and a big data analytics system as the core of the strategy put forward by its CEO Fang Yuyou, the firm plans to develop new brands and expand its portfolio in the wider international market.

With the rapid growth of the Chinese cosmetics market, Chinese cosmetics companies, with Proya as a representative example, are expected to continuously push their geographical and technological boundaries in order to better serve consumers worldwide.

