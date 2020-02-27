Conn's HomePlus Teams Up with Houston Rockets to Enhance AAMA Casa Phoenix with Furniture and Appliances

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting local non-profit organizations in the communities it serves, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ:CONN) has partnered with the Houston Rockets to support Casa Phoenix – a residential treatment center for teenage boys, located on the main campus for the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA). Together, Conn's HomePlus and the Rockets made a donation of more than $16,500 in new furniture and appliances to enhance the home's common areas.

"Conn's HomePlus believes in helping those in the community that need it most, and the Conn's Cares program provides a platform to make a difference in local communities by working with deserving organizations like Casa Phoenix," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We wanted to show our support for these young men, and hope this donation inspires them to believe in possibilities in their own lives and in the community as they work toward recovery."

With a mission to change the lives of young men, Casa Phoenix provides intensive and supportive counseling, including screening and assessment, individual and group therapy, family counseling, life skills training and education about alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. The Conn's HomePlus and Houston Rockets contribution will ensure the boys at the facility continue thriving in a more cozy and enjoyable space.

"Casa Phoenix exists so that young men get a second chance at living an educated productive life, a chance to participate in the community as productive citizens. AAMA's Casa Phoenix is their home, and they are our family, they are our boys," said Joe Jimenez, President and CEO of AAMA. "Like family, it's hard work making sure that they have what they need to survive. Partners like the Houston Rockets and Conn's HomePlus makes this dream possible through their generosity."

"AAMA's partnership with the Houston Rockets and Conn's HomePlus has a tremendous positive impact on the lives of the young men at the Casa Phoenix facility. Our partnership says to the clients that we genuinely care for them, that there are truly good people in the world who want to help them succeed in life and that together we can make a difference," said Patrick Rocha, Director of Prevention and Counseling of AAMA. "Without words, this act of generosity and kindness speaks volumes to our clients, it gives them hope, teaches the importance of giving back to their community, encourages them to desire a better life, and most of all, it inspires them to change. To empower and inspire individuals has been AAMA's mission for fifty years now, however, this would not be possible without great community partners like the Houston Rockets and Conn's HomePlus. Proof that together we can make a difference in the lives of young people and in our community."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $865,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

