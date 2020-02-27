Orion Novotus Selects Saba to Power Its Recruitment Outsourcing Strategy

Mid-market RPO leader implements industry leading talent acquisition solution to offer clients transformative recruitment outsourcing

DUBLIN, CA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software, a leading global provider of personalized talent experience solutions, today announced that Orion Novotus, the mid-market leader in recruitment process outsourcing, has selected Saba TalentLink to power its growing range services for clients. Orion Novotus will leverage Saba's industry-leading talent acquisition capabilities as the backbone technology to enable the complex, custom recruitment processes for its growing client base, and additionally use for its own recruiting requirements.

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) industry is evolving rapidly, with providers competing to support a blend of services including entire hiring process management, project-based initiatives, employer branding and talent pool services. As an RPO provider with ambitious growth plans, Orion Novotus recognized the need for a total talent solution that could increase the company's competitiveness in the outsourcing market.

"We're committed to helping our clients overcome their greatest recruitment challenges, address skills shortages, and meet unexpected demand – and to do that well, we need a recruiting solution that is quick to deploy and flexible enough to support any type of hiring strategy or process for our clients," said Cory Kruse, President at Orion Novotus. "We're impressed with the flexibility and mutli-tenancy capabilities that TalentLink has to offer, and we believe Saba's RPO team, with its extensive expertise will prove to be a strong partner to us."

Saba TalentLink for RPOs was built natively for outsourcing and managed service models. As one of the flagship offerings added to Saba's talent portfolio with the acquisition of Lumesse, the solution is already used by the world's leading RPO organizations (including more than 80% of the HRO Bakers Dozen best-in-class RPO vendors) and mid-sized project outsourcing vendors to deliver recruiting services to their clients efficiently and cost-effectively.

Andrew Brown, Global Head of RPO and Alliances at Saba said, "We're delighted to partner with Orion Novotus to support them in enabling their clients to revolutionize hiring and drive efficiencies, and we look forward to building a strategic relationship to help guide their ambitious goals for the future."

Saba is a proud sponsor of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) and is taking part in its virtual conference on Thursday February 27th from 1:00-4:00 ET. For more information visit https://www.rpoassociation.org/2020-RPO-VIRTUAL-CONFERENCE .

About Orion Novotus

Orion Novotus is an Orion Talent company, and the mid-market leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). A winner of ClearlyRated's Best of RPO Award, and an annual fixture of HRO Today's Baker's Dozen, Orion Novotus provides businesses with strategic, transformative recruitment outsourcing services that result in measurable, lasting workforce improvements: better hires, shorter hiring cycles, lower costs and greater efficiency. In order to better serve its growing base of RPO customers, Orion Novotus acquired Accolo, a U.S. focused provider of RPO solutions to mid-market customers. Visit www.orion-novotus.com to learn more.

About Orion Talent

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Orion Talent provides a total talent solution for enterprises nationwide, including skilled talent acquisition, recruitment optimization and military hiring solutions. As a military recruiting leader for 29+ years, Orion Talent has a long history of supporting veterans in their search for meaningful careers and has found employment for more than 50,000 veterans. Visit www.oriontalent.com to learn more.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com.

