MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today Hydro-Québec Distribution issued a call for tenders for the purchase of wind power integration service for all wind farms under contract. Given the intermittent nature of wind power, such a service is required in order to balance wind power generation on Hydro-Québec's transmission grid, in real-time.



The wind power integration service required in this call for tenders is comprised of a balancing service to guarantee wind energy deliveries as well as additional firm capacity during winter months, from December 1 to March 31.



The contracts will cover a five-year period from the commencement date of deliveries. Balancing services must be supplied by September 1, 2020. This call for tenders is open to all interested bidders. The wind power integration service can be rendered by more than one supplier and must come from an existing generation facility located in Québec.



The deadline for submitting bids is April 24, 2020. The call for tenders document, the registration form for the pre-bid conference, the call for tenders registration form and the bid form are available on Hydro-Québec Distribution's Web site: http://www.hydroquebec.com/distribution/en/marchequebecois/index.html

Hydro-Québec Distribution has retained the services of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton to assist in the tendering process, analyze received bids and act as its official representative.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec