CobbleStone Extends CLM Leadership with Contract Insight® 17.5.0

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract management and eProcurement software, announces the release of Contract Insight Enterprise 17.5.0. This release has many new and improved features to enhance the entire vendor, procurement, and contract lifecycle management platform! The latest features like CobbleStone's numerous artificial intelligence improvements, simplified E-Signature options, an enhanced dashboard experience, enriched vendor/client gateway functionality, streamlined contract writing, and more will help contract administration and procurement professionals become more organized and equipped with the tools they need to excel. Discover what's new with Contract Insight® 17.5.0.



VISDOM®: Simple, AI-Based Contract Record Creation: Discover how easy contract creation can be with artificial intelligence-powered drag and drop contract initiation and data extraction backed by natural language processing (NLP)!

Streamlined Electronic Signing: Schedule eSign reminders, leverage additional signing options, and enable a new terms and conditions verification box.

Executive Graphical Dashboards: Optimize your Dashboard experience with eye-catching graphical dashboards that provide important contract information at a glance.

Simplified Contract Writing: Authoring contracts and legal forms has never been easier thanks to simplified document merging straight from the Contract Details page!

Easier Pricing and Data Entry on the Vendor Gateway: The Vendor/Client Gateway now offers catalog functionality and improved auditing!

Easier Data Entry in Sub Tables: Populate your sub tables and create records faster with the convenient feature that allows users to bulk add records into sub tables.

Seamless Integration with ProBids℠: Transform the sourcing lifecycle, enjoy a more competitive bid process, and maximize contract award budgets with ProBids-integrated Contract Insight!

"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to introduce the latest innovations and enhancements to our acclaimed source-to-contract platform with Version 17.5.0. We proudly continue with our leadership in the industry by providing our loyal users with a fully-integrated electronic contract lifecycle and procurement suite to uphold and enhance their contract management, purchasing, sourcing, and vendor management needs." – Bradford Jones, Director of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software

Get started with Contract Insight Enterprise 17.5.0 today to leverage the innovative features CobbleStone has released for successful contract management, eProcurement, and vendor oversight!

CobbleStone Software has been a celebrated leader in enterprise contract management, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years, and is trusted by thousands of users worldwide. CobbleStone's source-to-contract solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signature, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

To learn more about Contract Insight, contact the CobbleStone Team at sales@cobblestonesoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.

