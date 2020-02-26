Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canyon Partners Sends Presentation to Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

PRNewswire  
February 26, 2020 6:30pm   Comments
Share:

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, the investment advisor to funds and accounts (together with Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, "Canyon") that beneficially own, in the aggregate, approximately 13.9 million shares, or 4.1% of the outstanding common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. ("Santander" or the "Company") (NYSE:SC), sent the following presentation to the Company via the dealer manager.

The presentation sent to the Company is as follows:

About Canyon Partners LLC
Founded and partner owned since 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across its investment platform. Canyon specializes in value-oriented special situation investments for endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other institutional investors. The firm invests across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed loans, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, securitized assets, direct investments, real estate, arbitrage, and event-oriented equities. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.   

Media Contact:
Brian Schaffer
Prosek Partners
(646) 818-9229
bschaffer@prosek.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canyon-partners-sends-presentation-to-santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-301012145.html

SOURCE Canyon Partners

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga