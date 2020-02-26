Canyon Partners Sends Presentation to Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, the investment advisor to funds and accounts (together with Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, "Canyon") that beneficially own, in the aggregate, approximately 13.9 million shares, or 4.1% of the outstanding common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. ("Santander" or the "Company") (NYSE:SC), sent the following presentation to the Company via the dealer manager.

The presentation sent to the Company is as follows:

About Canyon Partners LLC

Founded and partner owned since 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across its investment platform. Canyon specializes in value-oriented special situation investments for endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and other institutional investors. The firm invests across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed loans, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, securitized assets, direct investments, real estate, arbitrage, and event-oriented equities. For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com .

