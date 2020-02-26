Missouri State University Helps Businesses Link ROI to Education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri State University (MSU) and Zschool announced a new partnership to help drive corporate ROI through the education of business executives. The custom programs combine the academic rigor of a university with the real-world practicality provided by industry leaders in the private sector.

One of the new courses associated with this partnership is The Customer Experience Certificate Program, a 4-day in-person or 8-week online format where students apply principles and techniques to drive innovation, solve real-world challenges and use best practices developed by top companies.

The growing field of Customer Experience (CX) is one of the more in-demand in the world and companies delivering extraordinary CX not only survive – they thrive. It requires strategic vision and practical skills to grow as a leader in this profession, which is exactly what this program delivers.

"We ensure our programs provide a balance of strategy, skills and organizational design methodologies," notes Carol Buehrens, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Zschool. "When students complete the CX course, they not only have a professional portfolio and toolkit to draw from, they've developed a strategic implementation plan that can be put to work immediately."

Following a very positive experience with this course, a recent company enrolled their entire global sales team of 1600 employees in the Zschool program.

"Zschool's ultimate goal is driving ROI for companies enrolling executives in our programs," said David Allen, Vice President of Zschool. "Individuals completing our courses benefit greatly by gaining knowledge and increasing their network with 30 other executives. However, we only deem our programs successful after the learnings help their organization perform better."

"Today's world is fast-paced, that's why we focus on providing educational programs that are relevant, dynamic and provide hands-on experience. We're thrilled to partner with Zschool because of their track record and proven model of bringing together the best minds from the private sector to teach the courses and help develop the curriculum," said Dr. Isabelle Bauman, Interim Communications Department Head of Missouri State University, Executive Continuing Education.

For more information on the Customer Experience program, visit https://cx.missouristate.edu. Spring 2020 class will run June 1 - 4.

About

Zschool is a world leader in delivering proven, high-impact ROI executive education programs. In addition, Zschool connects universities and Fortune 500 corporations to create custom programs based on their business needs. By combining top industry leaders and prominent academic faculty, Zschool's curriculum offers the very latest in best practices and thought leadership. Programs focus on critical and evolving business trends, technology and regulatory changes, such as Customer Experience, Design Thinking, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Digital Marketing and Disruptive Leadership. For more information on Zschool please go to https://www.zschool.com/

