Midcoast Energy Announces Anchor Shipper Agreements and Positive FID for its CJ Express Expansion Project

PRNewswire  
February 25, 2020 9:25pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Texas operating subsidiary of Midcoast Energy, LLC, a portfolio company of ArcLight Capital Partners, has made a positive final investment decision and entered into definitive, long-term anchor shipper agreements in support of its CJ Express Expansion Project.  CJ Express will add compression and pipeline facilities at multiple locations on Midcoast's existing East Texas pipeline system.  The expansion activities will increase gathering capabilities in the high-growth Shelby Trough area of the Haynesville Shale and increase Midcoast's Clarity pipeline transmission capacity to Gulf Coast demand centers to approximately 1 Bcfd.  Midcoast expects CJ Express to be completed in early 2021.

About Midcoast Energy, LLC
Midcoast Energy is a full-service natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business headquartered in Houston, Texas. Midcoast Energy has gathering and processing platforms operating in the Anadarko and East Texas supply basins of North America, an ownership interest in Texas Express Pipeline, and engages in the transporting and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids through its Logistics and Marketing segment. More information about Midcoast Energy can be found at www.midcoastenergy.com.

About ArcLight Capital Partners
ArcLight is one of the leading infrastructure firms focused on North American energy investments. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based private equity approach to investing in the energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $22 billion in over 100 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists as well as the firm's 1,500-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight, and a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at www.arclightcapital.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midcoast-energy-announces-anchor-shipper-agreements-and-positive-fid-for-its-cj-express-expansion-project-301011331.html

SOURCE Midcoast Energy, LLC

