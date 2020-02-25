Ontario Airport welcomes Frontier route to Seattle

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) today welcomed news that Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service to Seattle in June, the sixth new route the carrier is adding to its ONT schedule this year.

According to Frontier, the airline will launch service between ONT and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on June 2nd with flights scheduled three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The route will be flown with Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with 186 passenger seats. Tickets are available for sale immediately.

"We pride ourselves on becoming a low-cost airport and our approach is proving to be attractive to our airline partners," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Ontario has capacity to grow which is advantageous to carriers adding new aircraft and our hallmark no-hassle experience continues to appeal to our traveling customers."

"We're proud to lead the unprecedented growth in air service from Ontario and further expand our network to nine routes from ONT with new nonstop flights to Seattle," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. "Ontario International Airport's convenience paired with Frontier's low fares and friendly service have proven to be a combination for success and we look forward to enhancing our valued partnership."

In addition to Seattle, Frontier previously announced plans for new nonstop service to Las Vegas, Newark and Miami beginning in April, as well as San Salvador in May and Guatemala City in June.

Frontier currently operates from Terminal 2 at ONT with flights to Denver, Orlando, Austin and San Antonio.

Ontario has been the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. for the past two years, according to the trade journal Global Traveler. Total passenger volume increased more than 9% in 2019 and 12.4% in 2018.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Frontier Airlines

Airlines is committed to delivering 'Low Fares Done Right' to over 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on 400 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2018 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

