Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Venture Global Plaquemines LNG and EDF enter into LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement for 1 MTPA

PRNewswire  
February 25, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Share:

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC and Électricité de France, S.A. (EDF) have entered into a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of one million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. 

Venture Global LNG, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Venture Global LNG, Inc.)

Under this agreement, EDF will purchase LNG on a free on board basis (FOB) for a 20-year term starting from the commercial operation date of the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG export facility.

The 20 MTPA Plaquemines facility utilizes an identical configuration to the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG project, currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.  Plaquemines LNG has previously sold 2.5 MTPA under a 20-year SPA to PGNiG.  The project has received its final authorizations from both the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is in construction or under development on 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-global-plaquemines-lng-and-edf-enter-into-lng-sales-and-purchase-agreement-for-1-mtpa-301011125.html

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/25/c5640.html

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga