Team Novo Nordisk and USA Cycling Track Star Mandy Marquardt Extend Contract

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk is proud to announce it is extending its contract with American track standout Mandy Marquardt through the 2020 season, which takes the relationship between Marquardt and the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team into its 11th year.

"Team Novo Nordisk has been by my side for a decade. Every time I train and race, I feel a sense of purpose because of the impact we are making together around the world," said Marquardt. "I am grateful to have the support from a team of people who believe in me, and I feel fortunate to race my bike as my job and I have fun doing what I love."

Marquardt is slated to represent the United States at the 2020 UCI Track World Championships when it kicks off on Wednesday, February 26th in Berlin, Germany.

"As I head into Worlds, this team provides me with the added value of connecting with the global diabetes community and helping to inspire the world. The phrase "Changing Diabetes" on my jersey is powerful and encourages me to be the best athlete I can be," explained Marquardt.

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 16, the now 28-year-old Marquardt will compete as part of USA Cycling's 12-athlete team. She will race in the match sprint. This serves as her third UCI Track World Championship appearance.

"I've known Mandy for 11 years now and the transformation she's undergone in the past year to develop into one of the best track athletes in the world is a testament to her hard work and dedication," said Team Novo Nordisk CEO and Co-Founder Phil Southerland. "In addition to her successes on the track, Mandy serves as one of our most committed ambassadors consistently working with the diabetes community and helping to inspire, educate and empower everyone affected by diabetes."

Career highlights include 18-time U.S. National Champion, two-time U.S. National Track Record Holder – 500m Time Trial and Team Sprint (set in 2016), Pan American Track Champion (2017 Team Sprint), five-time Pan American Track medalist (2016 Team Sprint-Bronze, 2017 Keirin-Silver, 2017 500m Time Trial-Bronze, 2018 Team Sprint-Silver, 2019 Sprint-Bronze) and continuous Team USA World Cup member (since 2014). Marquardt has represented the United States at multiple UCI Track World Cups and was named to the 2016 U.S. Olympic 'Long Team' for track sprinting.

"Ever since I met her as a teenager, Mandy continues to be one of the most focused athletes that I've had the honor of working with. As she continues to deliver outstanding performances on the track, we are immensely proud to have her racing in the Changing Diabetes jersey," said Southerland. "She is an inspiration to all women with diabetes, and we hope her journey and successes will inspire the next wave of women with diabetes to dream big."

Since graduating from Penn State Lehigh Valley in 2014, Marquardt has been training full-time for UCI track races, UCI Track World Cups and the Olympic Games. The Olympic lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania and spends part of the year training at the Velo Sports Center in Carson, California. When in Pennsylvania, Marquardt trains with Edge Cycling and is coached by Edge Cycling Director Andrew Harris. She also serves on the Penn State Lehigh Valley Alumni Society Board of Directors. Marquardt remains a Penn State Lehigh Valley cycling coach but has had to take a backseat to prioritize her quest to become an Olympian.

The UCI Track World Championships will be held in Berlin, Germany from February 26 – March 1st.

About Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.

Media Contact:

Fitzalan Crowe

Fitzalan.crowe@teamnovonordisk.com

T: +1-703-596-2020 (U.S.)

Photo: Dan Chabanov

SOURCE Team Novo Nordisk