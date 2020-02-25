Dapper Labs Partners with UFC® to Bring New Digital Collectibles to Fans on Blockchain

Collaboration will provide UFC fans with opportunities to purchase, trade and own digital collectibles on Flow blockchain platform

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Dapper Labs, one of the world's most successful consumer blockchain experts, today announced a new licensing partnership with UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion. Under the terms of the new agreement, UFC and Dapper Labs will develop a new digital experience that will provide UFC fans around the world with opportunities to purchase, trade, and own UFC-branded digital collectibles on Dapper Labs' Flow, a new platform built specifically to support consumer-facing blockchain experiences.

"Flow makes it easy for any developer to build blockchain apps, games, and digital assets to power them," said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs. "Working with the UFC®, we are showing what's possible when you give an engaged fanbase a real ownership stake in the game they love and the communities they're a part of."

UFC is one of the first global brands in professional sports to be announced on Dapper Labs' Flow. Developed by Dapper Labs as a solution to the problem of blockchain scalability for consumer applications like games and digital collectibles, Flow will help enable and empower tech savvy UFC fans to purchase, trade and own verified, authentic, limited-edition digital collectibles on blockchain in real-time.

"UFC is thrilled to partner with Dapper Labs to offer a new form of digital collectibles to our global fanbase," said Tracey Bleczinski, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products. "UFC prides itself on being innovators in sports technology, and Flow is another way to provide our fans with the best entertainment experience."

For more information on Dapper Labs, its partnership with UFC, and other leading sports organizations, plus its release of Flow, please visit https://www.dapperlabs.com/ufc.

About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs is the company behind CryptoKitties, the world's most successful and popular blockchain application outside of exchanges. Each CryptoKitty is a collectible digital art form represented as a non-fungible tokens (NFT) created, managed, and traded through blockchain programs known as smart contracts. Formed in February 2018, Dapper Labs is building a fun, fair, and free world through blockchain gaming. With over $38.5M in financing, notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, GV (formally known as Google Ventures), and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more information on Dapper Labs, visit www.dapperlabs.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 80 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC , Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

