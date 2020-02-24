America's Navy Partners with Biggest Names in Esports to Engage Gen Z

MILLINGTON, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Recruiting Command has launched an integrated esports campaign that includes partnerships with leading esports entities Twitch, the Evil Geniuses, ESL, and DBLTAP, which will provide the Navy with authentic opportunities to more deeply engage with the gaming community. The objectives are to showcase how Sailors rely on many of the same skills that gamers do, and to make Navy life more relatable to Gen Zers.

The campaign kicked off this past weekend at DreamHack – Anaheim, where the Navy was the first-ever presenting sponsor of the popular BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) activation space, and the Navy's esports team challenged event attendees to a variety of games.

"Like the Navy, esports is a competitive environment that requires loyalty, teamwork, effective communication under pressure, and a strong commitment to continual improvement," says Rear Admiral Brendan McLane. "By aligning with unique gamers, streamers, and leaders in the popular esports space, the Navy will improve relatability with prospective Sailors and be able to better share sea stories about Navy life."

The Navy's Esports Partners & Activations

Twitch

The Navy will partner with Twitch, the top live streaming service for esports, to reach millions of gamers and to create a campaign inclusive of digital media, custom content, event activations, and a strategic partnership with the Evil Geniuses – considered the best Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) team in the world – to help select and train the Navy's first CS:GO team. Twitch will develop a six-episode content series that showcases how Sailors rely on the same strategic thinking, sensory perception, and decision-making skills that the Evil Geniuses do. The Navy also will have an activation space at TwitchCon 2020, September 25-27 in San Diego, where its new CS:GO team will make their first official appearance alongside members of Evil Geniuses.

ESL

ESL produces numerous esports competitions for the most popular video games. The Navy served as the first-ever presenting sponsor at the popular BYOC activation space at DreamHack – Anaheim (February 21-23) and will do the same at DreamHack – Dallas (May 22-24). These onsite activations will be captured and showcased on DreamHack esports broadcasts and ESL channels, as well as the Navy's social media channels.

DBLTAP

DBLTAP is one of the esports industry's most complete and reliable sources for news, features, videos, game updates, and fan-generated content. The Navy will partner with DBLTAP to develop Navy "Role Comparison" video content where DBLTAP editors partner with top players from high-ranking esports teams to compare different rates in the Navy with specific roles on an esports team.

