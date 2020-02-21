Market Overview

Comscore Inks Renewal Deal with BuzzFeed to Provide Expanded Video and YouTube Measurement

PRNewswire  
February 21, 2020 7:00am   Comments
RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed a renewal agreement to provide BuzzFeed with digital audience measurement. This one-year deal provides BuzzFeed with continued and expanded access to Comscore's Media Ratings solution, including video and YouTube measurement tracking.

"Having granular insights into audience behavior is table stakes today in order for brands to be able to achieve their business outcomes," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are excited to renew and continue our relationship with BuzzFeed."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of Digital Media Ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-inks-renewal-deal-with-buzzfeed-to-provide-expanded-video-and-youtube-measurement-301008875.html

SOURCE Comscore

