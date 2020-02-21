SparBar Inc. Announces Agreement with SparBar UK Ltd. For Aggressive Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparBar Inc., the original pioneers of SparBar™ boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), and fitness equipment is pleased to announce the signing of a global distribution and licensing agreement with Sparbar U.K., LTD. that will expand its corporate offices into New York City.

The terms of the recently signed agreement grant Sparbar Inc. the perpetual worldwide rights to all of Sparbar's intellectual property, while designating Sparbar Inc. as the exclusive North American distributor for Sparbar's entire line of athletic equipment. Sparbar, Inc.'s initial focus on North American growth in 2020 will expand into an aggressive worldwide push shortly thereafter.

SparBar Inc. now has a perpetual, worldwide license for all SparBar™ patents, trademarks, copyrights, service marks, applications for patents, trademarks, and copyrights, all logotypes, commercial symbols, insignias, and designs pertaining thereto, including, but not limited to, the trademark SparBar™.

After dedicating more than 8 years of his life to growing SparBar™, founder and CEO Jasvinder Singh Gill has seen his vision become a worldwide phenomenon. "The incredible professional and amateur athletes training every day with SparBar™ boxing, MMA, and combat products have motivated us more than ever to grow SparBar™ into one of the world's leading combat sports and fitness brands," said Singh Gill.

SparBar™ Managing Director Kenny Lam says his company already has a unique footprint in the global sports equipment market. "Sparbar's brand equity is incredible; it's already an organic viral media sensation, and with so many celebrated boxers, well-known MMA fighters, and professional athletes jumping on board with Sparbar for their fitness and training needs."

About SparBar Inc.

THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARBAR™: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar™ is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have singlehandedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 200M+ social media video views, Sparbar's success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game changers in the combat sports training equipment market. Sparbar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy, product development and potential success, as well as technological and/or other factors and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of SparBar's efforts to successfully market its fitness and sports brand products and services; SparBar's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Sparbar to obtain adequate equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparbar-inc-announces-agreement-with-sparbar-uk-ltd-for-aggressive-global-expansion-301008974.html

SOURCE SparBar Inc.