Smiths Detection Selects ServiceMax for Global Digital Transformation of its Service Business

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced that Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies, has selected ServiceMax as its field service management platform globally. The project, which is one of the company's largest digital transformation initiatives to date, will not only streamline efficiencies around Smiths Detection's service and maintenance processes, but also increase first time fix rates and ensure the company's service delivery matches its world class product lines with a 360 view of their assets.

With over 1,000 service engineers delivering 150,000 service and maintenance calls annually to more than 280,000 assets worldwide, Smiths Detection systems are used by airports, defense personnel, ports and borders, prisons and schools, as well as the wider urban security market.

"Around the world, Smiths Detection's threat detection and security screening technology helps to protect people and infrastructure - making the world a safer place," said Henrik Akerson, Vice President of Service for Smiths Detection. "Our customers demand extremely high-quality service, as uptime is crucial to the environments they operate. In the airport industry, for example, our customers not only demand robust security but also a smooth passenger experience. We have chosen to partner with ServiceMax because of their proven track record, sophisticated end-to-end service execution and ease of use. Moving forward, we're excited we'll be able to offer customers an IoT-based predictive, condition-based maintenance, designing products for remote service, as well as outcome-based service offerings."

"We're proud to partner with Smiths Detection, offering a 360 view into complex assets that are critical to keeping the world running safely and efficiently," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax.

Smiths Detection will go live with ServiceMax in September 2020, initially in the UK before expanding to a global roll out on a mixture of smart phones and Surface devices.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defense. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. Our mission is to help make the world a safer place – and do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax is the global leader in asset-centric field service management, offering cloud-based software that improves the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution. Enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

