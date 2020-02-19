Giant and UFCW Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with UFCW Locals 400 and 27. Working together with the union, we have enhanced the industry-leading compensation and benefits earned by our associates – importantly protecting healthcare and retirement – while at the same time ensuring the continued viability of our business and the jobs it provides to our 16,500 union associates. Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Giant Food would like to recognize our associates, who throughout negotiations demonstrated uncompromising dedication and service to our stores and our customers. We appreciate their commitment and hard work, and believe this agreement continues to honor our associates for their contributions to our success, while reflecting the economic needs of the business and competitive realities facing the company.

Giant Food is proud to have successfully negotiated more than 30 collective bargaining agreements with the UFCW over the past 20 years.

