Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Giant and UFCW Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

PRNewswire  
February 19, 2020 2:33pm   Comments
Share:

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with UFCW Locals 400 and 27.  Working together with the union, we have enhanced the industry-leading compensation and benefits earned by our associates – importantly protecting healthcare and retirement – while at the same time ensuring the continued viability of our business and the jobs it provides to our 16,500 union associates.  Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks.  

(PRNewsfoto/Giant Food)

Giant Food would like to recognize our associates, who throughout negotiations demonstrated uncompromising dedication and service to our stores and our customers.  We appreciate their commitment and hard work, and believe this agreement continues to honor our associates for their contributions to our success, while reflecting the economic needs of the business and competitive realities facing the company.

Giant Food is proud to have successfully negotiated more than 30 collective bargaining agreements with the UFCW over the past 20 years. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giant-and-ufcw-reach-tentative-contract-agreement-301007773.html

SOURCE Giant Food

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga