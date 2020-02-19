MyKlovr and GradFin Partner to Help Students Get Into AND Pay for College

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The average cost of college tuition hovers around $36,000, which leaves most American households whose income is $46,800 unable to access higher education opportunities for their children. In response to skyrocketing college tuition costs, myKlovr has partnered with one of the nation's leading student loan solutions providers, GradFin. This game-changing partnership presents individualized college loan options for myKlovr platform users.

MyKlovr's AI-driven virtual college and career counseling platform delivers personalized recommendations to high school students, guiding students to their "best fit" university and subsequent career. MyKlovr's collaboration with GradFin furthers the company's commitment to student success. By extending services that now include pragmatic student loan AND college selection, myKlovr advances their unparalleled pledge to make college a reality for ALL families.

MyKlovr is dedicated to helping high school students make sound decisions that further their future success and one of the most important decisions surrounding the college process is the kind and amount of student debt families take on. With student loan debt approaching 1.4 trillion dollars, myKlovr is pleased to help ease the financial burden families face after college graduation with GradFin's thorough college financial advice. "Paying for college is difficult for most American families; we are thrilled to render a complete financing and student loan solution for students and their families, a key component of a student's future success," said Gustavo G. Dolfino, Founder and CEO of myKlovr. "Partnering with GradFin provides our users with an additional platform benefit and the expertise of a top-notch student loan solution."

GradFin's President Brian Walters responded, "Our mission at GradFin is to continue to bring the best services to students and their families to help them pay for college more efficiently. By teaming up with myKlovr, we will add another element to the experience to ensure families are getting the best advice to plan for their children's educational future."

MyKlovr is a mobile web application that utilizes predictive analytics to guide high school students in college selection, discover sought-after trades and occupations and connect with actionable industry employment opportunities.

GradFin provides personalized solutions for student loan borrowers, our mission is to help student loan borrowers repay their student loans faster so they can start saving for the future.

