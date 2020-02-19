Utah Signs Participating Addendum with Avion Unmanned to Provide Drone Services to Public Agencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Unmanned, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) division of Avion Solutions, Inc., signed a participating addendum with the State of Utah's Division of Purchasing that allows for the use of this contract by the State's agencies, political subdivisions and institutions. This contract opens the door for Avion Unmanned to provide UAS services to state and local government agencies in Utah.

"Providing a simplified direct path for government agencies at all levels to request unmanned aircraft operations is finally a reality. With the signing of this Participating Addendum with Utah, Avion Unmanned has been selected to provide critical data collection services to organizations who desperately need it, but have never before had a contract vehicle to acquire vetted, legal, and safe operations in a timely manner," said Taylor Abington, Senior Program Manager of Avion Unmanned.

Based on proven expertise, Avion Unmanned has been chosen to provide UAS services nationwide through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization. Among the UAS services Avion Unmanned can provide are: Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Support, Aerial Inspection and Mapping Data Services, support to Agricultural and Gaming, as well as Agency Media Relations and Marketing. Virginia's Department of General Service (DGS) and NASPO are working together through Contract E194-79435 to provide agencies easier access to UAS or drone services to organizations like Avion Unmanned.

"Avion Unmanned's solutions will help Utah's state and local agencies reduce operational risks, improve efficiency, and gather better data for use in critical areas, including law enforcement, disaster response, agriculture management, infrastructure monitoring, and construction development," said Chad Donald, President and CEO of Avion Solutions.

About Avion Unmanned

Avion Unmanned, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) service provider of Avion Solutions, Inc., provides UAS flight operations, Red Team support, aerial inspections, training, and program development for commercial, military and non-military government agencies. The UAS team seeks to improve the efficiency, safety, and effectiveness of organizations through quality UAS services.

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with a presence in multiple states across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers and commercial clients since 1992. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, software development, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drone services, and development of a full spectrum of training solutions ranging from on-site classroom training to interactive multimedia instruction (IMI) programs. Avion Solutions is a 2019 Best Places to Work® award winner. To learn more, visit www.avionsolutions.com.

