Legatus International Opens Private-Label Donor-Advised Fund Powered by Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund (KCCF) today announced that is has launched a donor-advised fund with Legatus International, the world's premier membership organization for Catholic business leaders. The new charitable giving vehicle is called "The Legatus Donor-Advised Funds."

While speaking at the 2020 Annual Legatus Summit, Anthony Minopoli, president and chief investment officer of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, said: "We are confident that clients, such as Legatus International, will be attracted to the KCCF DAF platform, knowing that their funds will be invested according to the principles and teachings of the Catholic Church."

Christopher McMahon, board member and treasurer Legatus International, commented: "We are excited to provide the opportunity to assist our membership in their philanthropic planning through this new Legatus Donor-Advised Fund. The relationship with Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund will enable our members to create a philanthropic legacy in line with the teachings of the Catholic Church. This newest service reinforces our core mission of spreading the faith in our business, professional and personal lives."

Dennis Gerber, president and chief executive officer of KCCF, added: "We are pleased to have the chance to work with Legatus International as it continues to promote contributions to a variety of worthy Catholic causes."

The greatest benefit for institutions in establishing a private-label donor-advised fund through KCCF is the donor intelligence and data made available to the organization. Building a closer relationship with donors is one of the greatest opportunities for both non-profit and profit organizations.

Today, donor-advised funds are the fastest-growing segment of charitable giving vehicles, even ahead of private foundations, trusts, annuities and pooled income funds and have outnumbered private foundations for several yearsi. Donor-advised funds make it easy to donate assets that might otherwise not be contributed to charity, and they also make it easy to distribute funds thoughtfully and impactfully to charities. More information from KCCF can be found here: www.knightscharitable.org

About Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity. It allows individuals to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate potential tax benefit and then recommend grants from the fund over time to any 501(c)(3) charities that do not conflict with Catholic values. Various entities affiliated with Knights of Columbus provide certain investment management and administrative services to Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors serves as the investment manager of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund, and the assets are invested in investment funds managed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors.

Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund furnishes the opportunity to create a legacy of generosity by personalizing the name of a fund, safeguarding philanthropic goals and strategically advising gifts to organizations that align with Catholic values, principles and teachings.

Investing involves risk. The value of a donation to a donor-advised fund will fluctuate over time and may gain or lose money, which will affect total benefits ultimately received by charities.

Information provided is educational in nature and is not intended as legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund does not provide legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. You should consult professional advisors concerning the legal, tax or financial consequences of your charitable activities. Tax information provided relates to federal tax matters only and availability of certain federal tax deductions may depend on whether you itemize deductions. For more information, please visit: www.knightscharitable.org

You should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the donor-advised funds carefully before investing. Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made. For more information, please visit: www.kofcassetadvisors.org

About Legatus International

The only organization in the world designed exclusively for top-ranking Catholic business leaders and their spouses. In a dynamic way, Legatus International brings together the three key areas of a Catholic business leader's life – Faith, Family and Business – connecting two powerful realities, the challenge of top-tier business leadership and a religious tradition second to none.

