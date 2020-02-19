AudioCodes Selected by HFCL for Major Indian Government Telecom Network

LOD, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Leading Indian system integrator HFCL Ltd (formerly known as Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd) selected AudioCodes to provide the voice access infrastructure for a next-generation telecom network for the Indian Army under the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project

As part of the project, AudioCodes will deliver:

o Access session border controllers to connect users from the access network to the IMS network, while providing perimeter defense for the IMS core

o Survivable call servers to facilitate local switching capability within a site in case of loss of connectivity with the IMS core

o Media gateways for connectivity with legacy TDM platforms and networks

o Analog gateways enabling integration with legacy analog phones and fax machines

o Desktop IP phones delivering a high definition calling experience for end users

o Access session border controllers to connect users from the access network to the IMS network, while providing perimeter defense for the IMS core o Survivable call servers to facilitate local switching capability within a site in case of loss of connectivity with the IMS core o Media gateways for connectivity with legacy TDM platforms and networks o Analog gateways enabling integration with legacy analog phones and fax machines o Desktop IP phones delivering a high definition calling experience for end users AudioCodes will provide professional services and support for several years after the initial deployment

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been selected by leading Indian system integrator, HFCL Ltd, to supply voice access infrastructure components and devices for a multimillion US dollar, next-generation IP-based communications network to be rolled out by the Indian Army. AudioCodes' field-proven session border controllers (SBCs) and media gateways (digital and analog) will ensure smooth connectivity with existing voice platforms and external public networks, while its high-definition desktop devices will offer users a high-quality calling experience. As part of the project, AudioCodes will provide professional services and support for several years after the initial deployment.

"We are delighted to be partnering with AudioCodes in this prestigious communications project for the Indian Army", commented Jitendra Chaudhary, President HFCL. "AudioCodes' voice technology expertise coupled with its vast experience in deploying major IP-based voice networks makes it the perfect vendor for delivering a high-quality voice access network that will ensure an optimal user experience and seamless connectivity with existing systems and the next-generation IP network."

"We are proud to have been selected to participate in the creation of a next-generation communications network for the Indian Army," said Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "The inclusion of AudioCodes' voice networking products and devices in the overall solution is a testament to the field-proven scalability, reliability and high voice quality that underpin our offering to major global customers."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2020 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact

Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

shirley@audiocodes.com

IR Agency Contact

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Tel: +1-646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audiocodes-selected-by-hfcl-for-major-indian-government-telecom-network-301007515.html

SOURCE AudioCodes