AgilePQ and Aegex Announce New Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgilePQ, a cryptographic company at the cutting edge of encryption and quantum security, and Aegex Technologies, the industry-leader for intrinsically safe sensors and tablets for use in the world's most hazardous areas, have partnered to provide the AgilePQ post-quantum data security solution on the Aegex NexVu IoT sensor platform. The technology will secure oil refineries, chemical plants, pharmaceutical facilities and other hazardous work areas against the eminent threats associated with cyberattacks.

The Aegex NexVu system brings together up to 32 sensor nodes that can be custom configured for nearly any application to provide real-time monitoring. As a result, Aegex helps its customers capture thousands of data combinations, identify problems before they start, and most notably integrate with legacy process automation sensors and systems. This data is then transmitted to the cloud or on-premises systems, enabling artificial intelligence and live visualization of operational information.

"With AgilePQ's data security we can now offer our customers the best protection for legacy and new pervasive IoT deployments," said Thomas Ventulett, Aegex CEO. "We are looking to the future and recognize that quantum computers are quickly becoming the next big threat to data security and, with the help of AgilePQ, customers are now prepared to defend against attacks. Even more impressive is that AgilePQ provides this functionality at a fraction of the processing demands and energy requirements compared to traditional cryptographic options."

"With the recent infrastructure hacks perpetrated by foreign countries, it is more important than ever that sensors and other small internet of things devices are protected from unauthorized access," said Paul Clayson, CEO for AgilePQ. "Devices such as NexVu provide vital information for critical operations throughout the country. If not protected, these devices can be leveraged as a pivot point into the network, and the information intercepted—some being proprietary IP—can be analyzed to manipulate or control the processes being monitored."

The AgilePQ enabled NexVu sensor platform is anticipated to be available to the public in mid-2020. Interested parties can contact Aegex at 470-242-4000 or contact@aegex.com to discuss preorders and be the first to take advantage of this incredible partnership.

AgilePQ provides quantum-safe enterprise and cellular Internet of Things (IoT) security solutions. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, with offices in Seattle, the company has developed a complete IoT endpoint security solution for the evolving edge that is quantum-safe. The AgilePQ SLiM IoT solution fits in 2.4 KB and can confidently provision, deploy, identify, authenticate, and authorize all IoT devices, no matter how small. SLiM integrates seamlessly with an organization's existing network and cloud infrastructure, including endpoint devices incapable of using legacy IPSec. For more information, please visit agilepq.com.

Aegex Technologies is a global provider of certified intrinsically safe solutions that connect people, assets and data in industries with hazardous locations. By offering real-time collaboration and data insight about operations, Aegex enables companies to make intelligent, data-driven decisions that help transform the way they operate, improving efficiency, safety and productivity.



Aegex solutions, including mobile communications devices and IoT sensors and platform, are certified for use in the world's most hazardous areas, Class I, II, III Division 1 and ATEX/IECEx Zone 1. Together with our partner ecosystem applications, they bring actionable insights to critical environments such as oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, energy/utilities, aviation and emergency response. For more information, please visit aegex.com.

