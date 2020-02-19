HH Global announces multi-year contract with wilko

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Following a competitive tender process, HH Global has been awarded a multi-year contract by wilko, covering print and related services.

The service went live on 1 September 2019, and covers the provision of outsourced procurement services, supporting wilko marketing activities across their entire 417 store estate. This includes point of sale (POS), promotional tickets and creative services, and is serviced by a team based at wilko's head office.

Robert MacMillan, CEO at HH Global, said: "We're off to a great start in our strategic partnership with wilko. We were involved in a highly positive sales process, with excellent engagement, which allowed us to identify a clear alignment between our two businesses. Since implementation, wilko's collaborative approach has enabled us to deliver immediate impact and successfully embed our services and team into their business. I believe this win is further proof that our proposition increasingly resonates with leading brands and retailers."

Neil Feakins, Marketing Planning & Insight Director at wilko, explained: "When we chose to partner with HH Global, we knew that the implementation would be complex and timelines were tight. Their approach to managing this was one of the reasons we chose them, and I'm pleased to say they delivered on everything they promised. The quality of their team was evident throughout the pitch process and implementation, and now they're embedded on-site with us they're having a real impact on our marketing team's ability to deliver."

As part of the agreement, HH Global will implement an industry-leading technology workflow solution, further helping wilko achieve their strategic objectives and taking the business to the next stage of growth.

The announcement follows other recent new business wins for HH Global in the retail sector, including Co-op and Nisa, ASDA and JD Sports.

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is a leading global outsourced marketing execution provider. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology, and the deep expertise of over 1,300+ employees, we develop innovative solutions that drive down the cost of our clients' physical marketing procurement and content development, while improving quality, sustainability, and speed to market.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hh-global-announces-multi-year-contract-with-wilko-301007395.html

SOURCE HH Global

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/19/c0663.html