Ekinops: Orange Business Services Selects Ekinops and Dell Technologies for uCPE Platforms to Accelerate Network Edge Transformation

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops - (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069) a leading supplier of optical transport equipment and routing solutions for service providers, has announced that Orange Business Services has chosen Ekinops and Dell Technologies as partners for a new universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) solution.

This platform plays a key role in network transformation, including software defined networking (SDx), providing customers with increased business agility, flexibility and simplicity in service deployment.

Orange will deliver solutions based on this uCPE to mid-market and large enterprise customers worldwide starting in 2020.

"The combination of our middleware and VNFs with the powerful uCPEs and global presence of Dell will ensure the best possible quality, performance and support for Orange enterprise customers. We are committed to helping service providers adopt software-defined networking, and our growing line of software products has proven to be at the cutting edge, as this announcement attests," said Didier Brédy, Ekinops CEO.

