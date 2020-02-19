Duke University and Leica Microsystems Establish Center of Excellence in Microscopy

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke University and Leica Microsystems, Inc. have combined efforts to establish the Leica Microsystems Center of Excellence at Duke University Light Microscopy Core Facility. The new Center will support a mission to drive new discoveries and insights from scientific research performed using the imaging systems.

A signing ceremony will take place Wednesday afternoon, February 19, 2020, at 147 Nanaline Duke Building between Dr. Lawrence Carin, Duke's Vice President for Research, and Greg Eppink, Leica Microsystems Americas General Manager of Microscopy. The Center of Excellence hosts several imaging systems, including cutting-edge stimulated emission depletion (STED) super-resolution and nanoscopy, and Deep in vivo Explorer (DIVE) multiphoton imaging, allowing researchers to capture images and video of the cellular and molecular processes of life.

"A scientist's insight is only as good as their tools," Carin said. "We're very pleased to have this microscopy center on campus to help our investigators see ever deeper into the mysteries of life."

"It's very exciting to be able to advance into the future of scientific research in collaboration with a top-tier institution like Duke," said Eppink. "With this agreement, we're enabling researchers to push beyond boundaries of what can be visualized and quantified and fulfilling Leica Microsystems' mission to provide unrivaled insight for our customers. We look forward to continuing this alliance for years to come."

"Leica Microsystems actively seeks to collaborate with leading research institutions. Scientists at Duke are prominent leaders in the global scientific community and their dedication to advancing human knowledge of the life sciences is an inspiration," said Douglas Spotts, Vice President and General Manager, Leica Microsystems Americas. "We are proud that they have chosen to collaborate with us on this road to discovery."

The Center of Excellence will also provide valuable feedback necessary to drive innovation in software, systems and workflow solutions while informing the applications and advanced imaging and analysis techniques of tomorrow. This supports the Leica Microsystems leitmotif of "with the user, for the user," established by Ernst Leitz I, the entrepreneur who led the business to world renown. For 170 years, Leica Microsystems has helped shape the future and continues to do so today with its latest digital innovations enabling new insights for research, medical, and industrial applications.

The opening ceremony for the Center of Excellence will begin at 3 p.m. in the auditorium at 147 Nanaline Duke, and then continue with a brief reception outside the Light Microscopy Core Facility, 337 Nanaline Duke, which will be the home of the Center for Excellence. Hands-on previews of the imaging systems will be available to researchers during the reception.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Heerbrugg (Switzerland), Morrisville (USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

