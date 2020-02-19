Market Overview

Online Platform and Publication iinvest Poised to Deliver Unique Insight into the Business World

PRNewswire  
February 19, 2020 4:00am   Comments
LONDON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iinvest provides news, views and expert opinions on innovation within the tech sector and beyond. Specialising in country, regional, sectorial and theme-based reports, the online platform and publication produces comprehensive analysis and insight for a corporate readership.

In a business world that changes every day, iinvest provides useful information and carefully crafted reports to enable readers to understand events and stories as they unfold, as well as deliver concise reviews of sector and business performance.

Distribution agreements with leading newsrooms worldwide allow the platform to reach all manner of locations and countries.

An extensive database of expert writers and people of interest present thoughtful and accurate articles on any given topic.

Navigate the trends that matter. Stay aware of what is transforming the business landscape.

Visit i-investonline.com, and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

T: +44-(0)-207-033-5344
F: +44-(0)-207-093-3751
E: info@i-investonline.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-platform-and-publication-iinvest-poised-to-deliver-unique-insight-into-the-business-world-301006663.html

SOURCE iinvest

